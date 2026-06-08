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Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Acquired by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Kraft Heinz logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its Kraft Heinz stake by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 166,900 additional shares and bringing its total to 388,900 shares worth about $9.43 million.
  • Other institutional investors also increased or initiated positions, and overall 78.17% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by hedge funds and institutions.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious: several analysts have trimmed price targets, and the consensus rating is "Reduce" with an average target price of $22.69, even though Kraft Heinz recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kraft Heinz.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,900 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 3.3% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kraft Heinz from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Key Stories Impacting Kraft Heinz

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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