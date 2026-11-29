Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KHC - Free Report) by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621,042 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,815 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Kraft Heinz worth $36,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,911,000. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,408,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,876,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,097,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,611,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.09.

Kraft Heinz (NYSE:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is -54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kraft Heinz from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NYSE: KHC manufactures and markets food and beverage products for consumers, retailers and food-service businesses. Its portfolio includes condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, packaged meals, meats, snacks and beverages, sold under brands such as Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer and Philadelphia. The company was formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. It serves customers in the United States and other markets around the world, with its business spanning North America and international regions.

Further Reading

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