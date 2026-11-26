Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KHC - Free Report) by 282.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,759 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 807,932 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kraft Heinz worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,820.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Evercore set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NYSE:KHC opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NYSE:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -54.79%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NYSE: KHC manufactures and markets food and beverage products for consumers, retailers and food-service businesses. Its portfolio includes condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, packaged meals, meats, snacks and beverages, sold under brands such as Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer and Philadelphia. The company was formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. It serves customers in the United States and other markets around the world, with its business spanning North America and international regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KHC - Free Report).

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