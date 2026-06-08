Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,259 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,590 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $22.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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