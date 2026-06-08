Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 3,162 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $391.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.85 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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