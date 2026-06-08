Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $2,725,000. Finally, PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.13.

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Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: lululemon posted first-quarter EPS of $1.69 and revenue of $2.47 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates, showing the business is still generating profits and growing revenue overall.

lululemon posted first-quarter EPS of $1.69 and revenue of $2.47 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates, showing the business is still generating profits and growing revenue overall. Positive Sentiment: Management said international growth remains a bright spot, with China and other overseas markets helping offset some of the weakness in North America.

Management said international growth remains a bright spot, with China and other overseas markets helping offset some of the weakness in North America. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated neutral/hold views while cutting price targets, signaling that expectations have been reset but not all firms are calling for a deeper selloff.

Several analysts reiterated neutral/hold views while cutting price targets, signaling that expectations have been reset but not all firms are calling for a deeper selloff. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests valuation may now look more attractive after the sharp drop, but investors are waiting for proof that the turnaround is working.

New commentary suggests valuation may now look more attractive after the sharp drop, but investors are waiting for proof that the turnaround is working. Negative Sentiment: lululemon cut its FY2026 revenue and profit guidance and issued weaker-than-expected Q2 guidance, citing ongoing headwinds, tariff costs, markdown pressure, and softer traffic.

lululemon cut its FY2026 revenue and profit guidance and issued weaker-than-expected Q2 guidance, citing ongoing headwinds, tariff costs, markdown pressure, and softer traffic. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages lowered targets on LULU, including BofA, JPMorgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, and others, with some downgrading the stock to hold/neutral or underperform.

Multiple brokerages lowered targets on LULU, including BofA, JPMorgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, and others, with some downgrading the stock to hold/neutral or underperform. Negative Sentiment: Articles cited fading brand momentum, product misfires, and negative social/media commentary, reinforcing concerns that lululemon’s core U.S. business is losing steam ahead of the incoming CEO transition.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $275.60.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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