Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,442 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's holdings in Nova were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Nova by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nova by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nova by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total transaction of $219,172.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,530.62. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the sale, the director owned 2,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,253,812.13. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,018. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 price objective on Nova in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVMI

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $475.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $497.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.24. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $215.26 and a 52 week high of $565.00.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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