Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,946,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $489,448.36. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 328,752 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $9,106,430.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,114. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 378,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,064,084 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D-Wave Quantum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.31, a current ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBTS

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D-Wave Quantum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D-Wave Quantum wasn't on the list.

While D-Wave Quantum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here