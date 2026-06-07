Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $12.99 Million Stock Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 28,415 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.13% of Nova worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nova by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,200,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $605,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,250 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,493,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $490,502,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,468,863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $482,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $377,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $194,144,000 after purchasing an additional 394,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Nova

In related news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total value of $781,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,892.64. The trade was a 18.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 426 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the sale, the director owned 2,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,253,812.13. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,411 shares of company stock worth $1,243,018 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nova Price Performance

NVMI opened at $475.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.75. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $215.26 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 price target on Nova in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $518.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nova

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

Further Reading

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