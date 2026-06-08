Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,390 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 78,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $102,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $247,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,807,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $91,901,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $280,402,000 after acquiring an additional 698,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,525 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $106,162,000 after acquiring an additional 556,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $58.52 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 344.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $1,336,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,372.74. The trade was a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 31,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $1,788,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $456,480. The trade was a 79.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,304. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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