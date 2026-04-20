Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 35,211 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,997 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Centene were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.5% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Centene stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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