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Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Alcoa $AA

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Alcoa logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Krilogy Financial bought a new stake of 20,883 Alcoa shares (about $1.223M) in Q4, and other institutions dramatically increased positions (e.g., Mirabella now owns 40,082,462 shares), leaving institutional ownership at 82.39%.
  • Q1 results missed expectations: EPS $1.40 vs. $1.60 expected and revenue $3.19B vs. $3.35B, with revenue down 5.2% year‑over‑year.
  • Analysts are mixed — the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average target of $61.73, though some firms raised targets (B. Riley to $96) while others maintain neutral ratings around $68–$70.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,883 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Alcoa by 12,233.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,082,462 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,318,312,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,118,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $365,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,540 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Alcoa by 12,588.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,902 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,721 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alcoa by 22.3% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,887,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $193,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,737,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $316,863,000 after acquiring an additional 959,240 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alcoa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AA

Alcoa Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.70. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alcoa's payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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