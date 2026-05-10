Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,970 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 87,246 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.68. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $217.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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