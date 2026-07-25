Kryger Capital LLC Invests $4.17 Million in NewHold Investment Corp III $NHIC

Kryger Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp III (NASDAQ:NHIC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Kryger Capital LLC owned approximately 1.46% of NewHold Investment Corp III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp III during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,950,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NewHold Investment Corp III by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 560,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 67,767 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,146,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewHold Investment Corp III from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewHold Investment Corp III has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHIC

NewHold Investment Corp III Price Performance

NHIC opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.46 million, a P/E ratio of 90.08 and a beta of 0.28. NewHold Investment Corp III has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

NewHold Investment Corp III (NASDAQ:NHIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

About NewHold Investment Corp III

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020. NewHold Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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