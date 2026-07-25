Kryger Capital LLC Makes New $84.76 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Kryger Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,086,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,764,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 6.0% of Kryger Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kryger Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Warner Bros. Discovery, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warner Bros. Discovery wasn't on the list.

While Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here