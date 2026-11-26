State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420,127 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,282,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.79% of Krystal Biotech worth $472,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $345.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.56. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.75 and a 52-week high of $382.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $322.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.42.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.77 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 47.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Krystal Biotech from $403.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $441.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $416.00 to $412.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $8,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,302,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,886,741.40. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on treatments that deliver functional genes to patients' cells. Its commercial product, Vyjuvek (beremagene geperpavec-svdt), is a topical gene therapy for wounds associated with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare inherited skin disorder. The treatment is designed to help cells produce collagen VII, a protein that supports the skin's structure.

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