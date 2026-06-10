Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,857 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Krystal Biotech worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 788.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.6%

KRYS stock opened at $309.75 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.99 and a twelve month high of $319.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRYS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In related news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $193,903.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Further Reading

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