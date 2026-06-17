Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Shares Bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888,888 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 111,111 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech comprises 6.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 9.88% of Krystal Biotech worth $712,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company's stock worth $186,306,000 after buying an additional 128,639 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company's stock worth $126,870,000 after buying an additional 481,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,964 shares of the company's stock worth $94,261,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 376,340 shares of the company's stock worth $92,783,000 after buying an additional 227,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $193,903.26. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $323.37 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $127.99 and a one year high of $331.49. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

See Also

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