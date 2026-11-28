Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech comprises approximately 13.5% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 3.85% of Krystal Biotech worth $379,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $1,554,113,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 266,659 shares of the company's stock worth $68,879,000 after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,647 shares of the company's stock worth $67,330,000 after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $95,387,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.7%

KRYS stock opened at $347.70 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.75 and a 12-month high of $382.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $322.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.26. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $127.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $8,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,302,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $467,886,741.40. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $403.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair raised Krystal Biotech to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for rare diseases. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company uses an engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) platform to deliver therapeutic genes to cells. Its lead product, Vyjuvek (beremagene geperpavec-svdt), is a topical gene therapy for wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vyjuvek in 2023.

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