Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,515 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board's holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $8,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,302,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,886,741.40. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $347.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $322.61 and its 200-day moving average is $311.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.75 and a 1-year high of $382.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 47.91%. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. Zacks Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Krystal Biotech to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $403.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $441.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for rare diseases. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company uses an engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) platform to deliver therapeutic genes to cells. Its lead product, Vyjuvek (beremagene geperpavec-svdt), is a topical gene therapy for wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vyjuvek in 2023.

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