KTF Investments LLC Takes $6.45 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

KTF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,015 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of KTF Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $301.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.26. The company has a market cap of $809.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $252.34 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Autonomous Res cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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