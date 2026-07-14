Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.67% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,700. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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