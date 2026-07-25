Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC's Largest Position

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,578,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,866 shares during the quarter. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for about 48.3% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned 5.57% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $381,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital set a $97.00 price objective on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.64.

View Our Latest Report on KYMR

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 77,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $8,864,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,151,749.68. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Noah Goodman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $387,328.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,087.91. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637,813 shares of company stock valued at $390,253,404. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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