Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Position Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560,791 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 298,609 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.17% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $121,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, insider Noah Goodman sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $723,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,925. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $2,435,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,081,710.10. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 260,115 shares of company stock worth $21,218,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of KYMR opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Kymera Therapeutics's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Brookline Capital Markets reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

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