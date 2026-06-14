Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Sold by First Turn Management LLC

First Turn Management LLC lowered its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,445 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,281 shares during the quarter. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Turn Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $86.21 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Elena Ridloff sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $261,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $530,764.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $507,464.36. This represents a 51.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 234,357 shares of company stock worth $19,072,496 in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Brookline Capital Markets restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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