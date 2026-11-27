State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582,973 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,891,479 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.03% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $288,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 236.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 737 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

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Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $173.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.04. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.06). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 285.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

More Kymera Therapeutics News

Investors following KYMR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: A report says Kymera’s KT-621 cleared Phase 2b endpoints, a potentially important clinical milestone for the company’s pipeline. The supplied article does not provide detailed trial results. Article: Kymera Therapeutics stock: KT-621 clears Phase 2b endpoints

A report says Kymera’s KT-621 cleared Phase 2b endpoints, a potentially important clinical milestone for the company’s pipeline. The supplied article does not provide detailed trial results. Neutral Sentiment: Kymera closed its upsized public offering, issuing 13.38 million shares at $150.37 and receiving about $2.013 billion in gross proceeds before expenses. The large cash infusion can support research and development, though the offering price and added share count are relevant for investors. Article: Kymera closes upsized public offering

Kymera closed its upsized public offering, issuing 13.38 million shares at $150.37 and receiving about $2.013 billion in gross proceeds before expenses. The large cash infusion can support research and development, though the offering price and added share count are relevant for investors. Negative Sentiment: The share issuance dilutes existing holders. Also, analyst optimism is not unanimous on valuation: the reported median target is $165, below the $173.77 price cited in the background, and RBC’s target is $145. Article: RBC forecast for Kymera

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $3,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,855,438.40. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 6,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $744,323.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,871,174.82. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines that selectively remove disease-causing proteins from cells. Its approach, known as targeted protein degradation, uses the body's natural protein-disposal system and is designed to address targets that may be difficult to reach with conventional drugs. The company's research and development programs include small-molecule protein degraders for conditions involving immune and inflammatory pathways, as well as cancer.

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