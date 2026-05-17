L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 3,213 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of L & S Advisors Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. 10Elms LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,005.20 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $946.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $997.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter.

Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Article: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises.

Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Article: Is Eli Lilly Going To $1,100?

Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term.

Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warned that the S&P 500 may be due for a correction, which could create short-term pressure on high-multiple growth stocks like Lilly if risk appetite fades.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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