L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401,871 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 519,226 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.28% of L3Harris Technologies worth $709,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 153,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,203,000. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $72,446,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 469.1% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.75.

View Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $307.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $322.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.13. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $243.84 and a 1-year high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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