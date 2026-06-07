L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,622 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $37,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 987 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $307.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $237.56 and a 1 year high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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