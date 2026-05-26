L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,291 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,651.20. This represents a 41.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $811,968.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,958.90. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,365 shares of company stock worth $5,861,117. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $312.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $235.72 and a twelve month high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.75.

Get Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here