L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,609 shares of the company's stock after selling 194,270 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 153,567 shares of the company's stock worth $46,901,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the company's stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,446,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company's stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 37,803 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.75.

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

LHX opened at $310.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.93. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $243.84 and a twelve month high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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