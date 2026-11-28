Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,496 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 468,592 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of L3Harris Technologies worth $188,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company's stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company's stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $405.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $252.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.12. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $232.34 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.33. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is a U.S. aerospace and defense company that develops technology and systems for government, military, and commercial customers. Its offerings include secure communications equipment, intelligence and surveillance systems, electronic warfare capabilities, sensors, avionics, and space-based technologies. The company also provides mission-support services, including training, systems integration, and maintenance. Through its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, completed in 2023, L3Harris added propulsion systems used in defense and space applications to its portfolio.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report