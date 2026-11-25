Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 138.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,422 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 129,875 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $52,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBH Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John Boyer Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

LHX opened at $257.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.98. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $232.34 and a twelve month high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.92 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.00.

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a defense and aerospace company that develops technology and systems for government and commercial customers. Its offerings include tactical communications, intelligence and surveillance systems, sensors, electronic warfare capabilities, space systems, and aviation technologies. The company also provides propulsion and related systems for defense and space applications through Aerojet Rocketdyne, which it acquired in 2023. Its products and services support missions including military communications, situational awareness, space operations, and national security.

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