L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Stock Position Lifted by &PARTNERS

&PARTNERS raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,327 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $42,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $310.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.93. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $243.84 and a twelve month high of $379.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is 54.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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