Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 212,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $519,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 795,496 shares of the company's stock worth $188,358,000 after buying an additional 468,592 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

LHX opened at $266.09 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $232.34 and a 12-month high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $252.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is a U.S. aerospace and defense company that develops technology and systems for government, military, and commercial customers. Its offerings include secure communications equipment, intelligence and surveillance systems, electronic warfare capabilities, sensors, avionics, and space-based technologies. The company also provides mission-support services, including training, systems integration, and maintenance. Through its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, completed in 2023, L3Harris added propulsion systems used in defense and space applications to its portfolio.

Further Reading

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