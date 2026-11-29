First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,875 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 110,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Labcorp worth $30,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Labcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,792,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,559 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor bought a new position in shares of Labcorp during the second quarter valued at $168,222,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the second quarter worth $6,660,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Amy Summy sold 4,221 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.41, for a total transaction of $1,576,163.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,634,034.14. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Schechter sold 6,810 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.04, for a total transaction of $2,506,352.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,241,670.20. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,215 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $370.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $338.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $378.88.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. HSBC raised shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Labcorp from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $355.00 target price on Labcorp in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Labcorp

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a global life sciences company that provides diagnostic laboratory services and testing to patients, physicians, hospitals, employers and other organizations. Its services include routine and specialty testing, pathology, and testing in areas such as genetics, oncology and infectious disease. The company also supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology research with laboratory services for drug development, including testing and related clinical-trial support. Its work helps customers make decisions about patient care and evaluate potential medicines and treatments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report).

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