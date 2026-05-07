Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,618 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 16,467 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Labcorp worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 121,304 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,046 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Labcorp

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $257.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.67 and a 1 year high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total transaction of $156,130.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $734,782.89. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $429,465.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,619,935.17. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,450. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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