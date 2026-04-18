Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,641 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Labcorp worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,303 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 166.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,111 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,795 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 96.6% in the third quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 204,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $58,807,000 after acquiring an additional 100,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 164,479 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.20.

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Labcorp Stock Up 1.7%

Labcorp stock opened at $270.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.37.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total transaction of $156,130.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $734,782.89. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $429,465.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,619,935.17. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,113 shares of company stock worth $4,547,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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