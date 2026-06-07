Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 412,833 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lam Research worth $184,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $303.28 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $346.19. The company has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.22 and a 200-day moving average of $226.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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