Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.1% of Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $322.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $402.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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