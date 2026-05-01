Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,709 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 64,867 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $204,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $31,213,349. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $257.86 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $236.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $275.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results and outlook: Lam beat estimates (reported $1.47 EPS vs. ~$1.36 est.; revenue ~$5.84B) and set Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.50–$1.80, reinforcing the AI/memory-driven demand narrative that underpins revenue and margin upside. Read More.

Q3 results and outlook: Lam beat estimates (reported $1.47 EPS vs. ~$1.36 est.; revenue ~$5.84B) and set Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.50–$1.80, reinforcing the AI/memory-driven demand narrative that underpins revenue and margin upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and model boosts: Multiple brokerages have raised price targets (Deutsche Bank to $325; New Street and others also lifted targets) and Erste raised FY2027 EPS forecasts, supporting upside expectations and validating the beat-and-raise narrative. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and model boosts: Multiple brokerages have raised price targets (Deutsche Bank to $325; New Street and others also lifted targets) and Erste raised FY2027 EPS forecasts, supporting upside expectations and validating the beat-and-raise narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest: Several funds increased positions recently (Generali, Lingohr, Mediolanum among others), which signals continued institutional conviction behind the AI/memory equipment cycle. Read More.

Institutional interest: Several funds increased positions recently (Generali, Lingohr, Mediolanum among others), which signals continued institutional conviction behind the AI/memory equipment cycle. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media / analyst debate: LRCX is a “trending” stock in coverage — pieces highlight long‑term growth potential from AI and memory ramps but caution some near‑term valuation and timing risk given strong recent run‑up. Read More.

Media / analyst debate: LRCX is a “trending” stock in coverage — pieces highlight long‑term growth potential from AI and memory ramps but caution some near‑term valuation and timing risk given strong recent run‑up. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Lam’s Chief Legal Officer Ava Harter sold ~6,010 shares (~$1.55M), a disclosed Form 4 that can spook short‑term traders despite being modest versus float. Read More.

Insider selling: Lam’s Chief Legal Officer Ava Harter sold ~6,010 shares (~$1.55M), a disclosed Form 4 that can spook short‑term traders despite being modest versus float. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector pullback & geopolitical risk: Broader semiconductor profit‑taking and renewed US‑China AI/geopolitics concerns pressured peers today, creating short‑term volatility risk for LRCX even as fundamentals remain strong. Read More.

Sector pullback & geopolitical risk: Broader semiconductor profit‑taking and renewed US‑China AI/geopolitics concerns pressured peers today, creating short‑term volatility risk for LRCX even as fundamentals remain strong. Read More. Negative Sentiment: China exposure risk: Notes that Hua Hong-related order activity could change (per bank commentary) introduce downside risk to China-facing revenue if orders are curtailed. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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