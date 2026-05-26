Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,504 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management's holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,676,637 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $224,502,000 after buying an additional 913,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $305.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here