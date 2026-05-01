Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,515 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Lam Research were worth $67,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results and outlook: Lam beat estimates (reported $1.47 EPS vs. ~$1.36 est.; revenue ~$5.84B) and set Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.50–$1.80, reinforcing the AI/memory-driven demand narrative that underpins revenue and margin upside. Read More.

Q3 results and outlook: Lam beat estimates (reported $1.47 EPS vs. ~$1.36 est.; revenue ~$5.84B) and set Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.50–$1.80, reinforcing the AI/memory-driven demand narrative that underpins revenue and margin upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and model boosts: Multiple brokerages have raised price targets (Deutsche Bank to $325; New Street and others also lifted targets) and Erste raised FY2027 EPS forecasts, supporting upside expectations and validating the beat-and-raise narrative. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and model boosts: Multiple brokerages have raised price targets (Deutsche Bank to $325; New Street and others also lifted targets) and Erste raised FY2027 EPS forecasts, supporting upside expectations and validating the beat-and-raise narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest: Several funds increased positions recently (Generali, Lingohr, Mediolanum among others), which signals continued institutional conviction behind the AI/memory equipment cycle. Read More.

Institutional interest: Several funds increased positions recently (Generali, Lingohr, Mediolanum among others), which signals continued institutional conviction behind the AI/memory equipment cycle. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media / analyst debate: LRCX is a “trending” stock in coverage — pieces highlight long‑term growth potential from AI and memory ramps but caution some near‑term valuation and timing risk given strong recent run‑up. Read More.

Media / analyst debate: LRCX is a “trending” stock in coverage — pieces highlight long‑term growth potential from AI and memory ramps but caution some near‑term valuation and timing risk given strong recent run‑up. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Lam’s Chief Legal Officer Ava Harter sold ~6,010 shares (~$1.55M), a disclosed Form 4 that can spook short‑term traders despite being modest versus float. Read More.

Insider selling: Lam’s Chief Legal Officer Ava Harter sold ~6,010 shares (~$1.55M), a disclosed Form 4 that can spook short‑term traders despite being modest versus float. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector pullback & geopolitical risk: Broader semiconductor profit‑taking and renewed US‑China AI/geopolitics concerns pressured peers today, creating short‑term volatility risk for LRCX even as fundamentals remain strong. Read More.

Sector pullback & geopolitical risk: Broader semiconductor profit‑taking and renewed US‑China AI/geopolitics concerns pressured peers today, creating short‑term volatility risk for LRCX even as fundamentals remain strong. Read More. Negative Sentiment: China exposure risk: Notes that Hua Hong-related order activity could change (per bank commentary) introduce downside risk to China-facing revenue if orders are curtailed. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock worth $31,213,349. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $257.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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