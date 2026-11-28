Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,643 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 284,027 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $225,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,704,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,320,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,244,147 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,872,426,000 after buying an additional 584,489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 411.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,089,395 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,805,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,777,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,917 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,282,183,000 after purchasing an additional 99,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $192.18 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $261.28 and its 200 day moving average is $282.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.97. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.15 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buy back $25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $315.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $357.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

These are some of the LRCX headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: AI and high-performance-computing demand is creating opportunities for Lam in advanced packaging, where its etch, deposition and plating equipment is used. New product wins could help it gain market share. Advanced Packaging Drives Lam Research's Growth: Can It Gain More Share?

AI and high-performance-computing demand is creating opportunities for Lam in advanced packaging, where its etch, deposition and plating equipment is used. New product wins could help it gain market share. Positive Sentiment: Renewed spending by memory makers and forecasts for strong semiconductor sales in 2027 support expectations for continued demand for Lam’s manufacturing equipment. Semiconductor Sales Will Soar to $2.6 Trillion in 2027

Renewed spending by memory makers and forecasts for strong semiconductor sales in 2027 support expectations for continued demand for Lam’s manufacturing equipment. Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained its Buy rating, while one article highlighted LRCX as potentially oversold after the semiconductor sector’s sharp pullback—supportive of a recovery, though not a guarantee. UBS Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.74, for a total transaction of $3,007,970.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,607,966.30. This represents a 31.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.46, for a total transaction of $1,512,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,843,056.52. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,573 shares of company stock worth $4,523,606 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs and manufactures equipment used to make semiconductors. Its wafer-fabrication products support processes including plasma etch, thin-film deposition, photoresist removal and wafer cleaning, which help manufacturers build the increasingly complex structures found in chips. The company also provides services and technical support for its equipment, including maintenance, upgrades and process optimization. These offerings help semiconductor manufacturers maintain and improve production across the life of their fabrication tools.

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