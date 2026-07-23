Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR is LFL Advisers LLC's 5th Largest Position

LFL Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up 12.1% of LFL Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LFL Advisers LLC owned 0.31% of Lamar Advertising worth $40,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,821 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $158.91 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $113.66 and a 52 week high of $164.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 24.01%.The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAMR

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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