Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.35% of Lamar Advertising worth $44,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,270 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,202,110 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $147,162,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.86 million. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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