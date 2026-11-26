State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 2,705,975 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.71% of Lamar Advertising worth $396,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut Lamar Advertising from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.25. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $122.31 and a 52 week high of $166.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is presently 116.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Johnson sold 7,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $1,192,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 8,099 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $1,206,993.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,754.61. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an out-of-home advertising company that provides businesses and organizations with ways to reach audiences beyond traditional media. Its offerings include billboard advertising, highway logo signs that direct travelers to nearby businesses and services, and transit advertising on vehicles and in transit-related locations. The company traces its origins to 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It serves advertisers across the United States and Canada, with local operations supporting campaigns in markets throughout its service area.

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