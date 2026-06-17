Lamb Weston $LW Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,266 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,622,625 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 115.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 446 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Lamb Weston from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Lamb Weston's dividend payout ratio is 71.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $678,697.80. This trade represents a 40.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,398,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,181,946.20. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 391,000 shares of company stock worth $16,270,790. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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