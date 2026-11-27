Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB - Free Report) by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,103 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 359,609 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.62% of LandBridge worth $38,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in LandBridge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,838,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,902,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in LandBridge by 31.0% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 844,263 shares of the company's stock worth $68,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,547 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LandBridge by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LandBridge by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LandBridge by 996.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,933 shares of the company's stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59,009 shares in the last quarter.

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LandBridge Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60. LandBridge Company LLC has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.94 million. LandBridge had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LandBridge Company LLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. LandBridge's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LandBridge from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LandBridge from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LandBridge from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on LandBridge from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LandBridge

About LandBridge

LandBridge is a land and resource management company focused on the Permian Basin, particularly the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. The company owns surface acreage and associated pore-space rights that support energy development and other commercial uses. LandBridge generates revenue by providing access to its land and resources through leases, easements and other agreements. Its properties can accommodate oil and natural gas operations, midstream infrastructure, water-related activities and power projects.

Further Reading

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