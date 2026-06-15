Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,740 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $7,330,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,885 shares of the company's stock worth $26,417,000 after buying an additional 108,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Encompass Health by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,163,834 shares of the company's stock worth $123,529,000 after buying an additional 96,445 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,675 shares of the company's stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

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Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's payout ratio is 12.69%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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